Mozambique: Tropical Storm Ana: Situational Report #01, February 2022

Tropical storm Ana has struck communities still reeling from the devastating consequences of previous cyclones in the past two years. As of the 9th of February, the storm has affected 180,869 people, injuring 207 people, and killed at least 38 people. The storm has destroyed more than 12,000 houses and has damaged 26 health centres, as well as affecting 765 schools and destroying 2,457 classrooms.

WeWorld has been operating in Mozambique since 2000 in several regions of the country (Maputo, Gaza, Inhambane, Manica, Cabo Delgado and Zambezia) and is currently taking permanent action in the provinces of Maputo, Cabo Delgado and Manica in the food security, agro-ecology, Disaster Risk Reduction (DRR) and education (including Education in Emergency) sectors. In the zones of intervention where ChildFund Alliance member WeWorld is present, a total number of around 20,000 children (9,000 of which are girls) are at risk of not being able to go back to school in the coming weeks if we do not take urgent action to provide alternative learning spaces.

