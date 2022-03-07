Mozambique: Tropical Storm Ana Humanitarian Snapshot - Tete Province - 1 March 2022 [EN/PT]

OVERVIEW

Tropical storm Ana made landfall in Mozambique on 24 January. With windspeeds up to 100km/h and rains up to 200mm/24h, the storm brought widespread flooding and caused significant damage to public infrastructure and private homes as well as interruption of basic services. The provinces of Nampula, Zambezia and Tete were the most affected. Humanitarian assessments led by the National Institute for Disaster Management and Risk Reduction (INGD) in collaboration with humanitarian partners have been undertaken in the most affected districts, to assess humanitarian needs and damages. This snapshot outlines the key priorities identified by the assessment teams. The assessment team was composed by INGD, Provincial Directorate of Agriculture and Fisheries, Provincial Services for Economic Activities and WFP.

6,649 Affected Families

35,845 Affected People

2,351 Houses Destroyed

3,701 Houses Partially Destroyed

21 Injured People

9 Deaths

4 Missing People