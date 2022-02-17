Mozambique: Tropical Storm Ana Humanitarian Snapshot - Nampula Province - 16 February 2022 [EN/PT]

Tropical storm Ana made landfall in Angoche district, Nampula province on 24 January, significantly affecting the districts of Liupo, Monapo, and Moma. With windspeeds up to 100km/h and rains up to 200mm/24h, the storm brought widespread flooding and caused significant damage to public infrastructures and private homes. Joint multi-sectoral needs assessments, led by the National Institute for Disaster Management and Risk Reduction (INGD) in collaboration with humanitarian partners have been undertaken in the most affected districts, to assess humanitarian needs and damages.

The assessment team was composed of INGD, Provincial Service of Economic Activities (Serviço Provincial de Actividades Economicas de Nampula), Provincial Services of Infrastructure (Servicos Provinciais de Infraestruturas), Kubatsira, Helvetas, Care International, Plan International, WFP, WHO, IOM, UNFPA, UNHCR, and UNICEF. The team used a rapid inter-agency needs assessment tool agreed with INGD. This snapshot represents the key findings from the assessment team.