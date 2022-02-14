Mozambique: Tropical Storm Ana Flash Update No.9 (As of 14 February 2022)

HIGHLIGHTS

The number of people affected by Tropical storm Ana has risen to over 185,000 according to latest information released by the National Institute for Disaster Risk Management (INGD). Across the provinces most affected by the storm, a total of 207 people have been injured, at least 38 people have been killed, and a total of 126,265 hectares of land have been affected.

Serious concerns persist about the impact of the storm on highly vulnerable people and the limited resources available to respond to the unfolding needs.

In-depth multisectoral needs assessments have been completed in the provinces of Zambezia, Nampula, and Tete.

Response efforts led by the Government in all affected provinces are being complemented with further activities and distributions by humanitarian partners.

High alert remains as a new low-pressure system, named Dumako, has recently formed over the Indian Ocean. With winds up to 100km/h, Tropical Storm Dumako could hit Mozambique in the next days. Humanitarian partners and national authorities are closely monitoring the situation and reviewing stock of critical supplies.

SITUATION OVERVIEW

To date, tropical storm Ana has affected 185,429 people, injured 207 people, and killed at least 38 people. It has destroyed 11,757 houses and damaged 26 health centers, 25 water supply systems, 138 power poles, and some 2,275 km of roads, according to the latest data released by INGD. The storm affected 126,265 hectares, with serious concern about the impact on crop production and food security. Moreover, it damaged 781 schools and destroyed 1,608 classrooms, impacting a total of 209,581 students.

In addition to the impact of tropical storm Ana, concerns persist about the recent formation over the Indian Ocean of a new low-pressure system, named Dumako. According to the National Institute of Meteorology (INAM), Dumako is currently classified as Moderate Tropical Storm and expected to reach eastern Madagascar on 15-16 February with winds up to 100km/h. As per latest modelling, Dumako could then evolve into a Severe Tropical Storm and head towards the Mozambique Channel, possibly making landfall in the country on 18 February. Humanitarian partners and national authorities are closely monitoring the situation.

Overall, across Mozambique, this rainy/cyclonic season has affected more than 248,000 people (some 50,688 families), injured 250 people, and killed 60 people, since October 2021. Heavy rains and strong winds damaged more than 2,699 classrooms; 34 health centres; 138 water supply systems; 214 power poles; 126,265 hectares of crops and 2,550 km of roads, according to INGD.