Mozambique: Tropical Storm Ana Flash Update No.5 (As of 28 January 2022)

HIGHLIGHTS

• Tropical storm Ana affected 120,763 people, injured 196 people, and killed at least 20 people, mostly in Zambezia, Nampula and Tete provinces.

• Serious concerns persist about the impact of the storm on highly vulnerable people and the limited resources available to respond to the unfolding needs.

• In-depth multisectoral needs assessments have started as well as response efforts by INGD, to be complemented in the next days with further activities and distributions.

• High alert remains for the low-pressure system named Batsirai, which has recently formed over the Indian Ocean, and with a strong potential to evolve into a severe storm in the next few days.

SITUATION OVERVIEW

On 24 January, tropical storm Ana made landfall in Angoche district, Nampula province, significantly affecting the provinces of Zambezia, Nampula and Tete and to a lesser extent Niassa, Sofala and Cabo Delgado. To date, the storm has affected 120,763 people, injured 196 people, and killed at least 20 people. It has also damaged 13 health centers and 249 schools and destroyed 543 classrooms, according to the latest data released by INGD.

Tete province experienced extensive flooding, mostly affecting the districts of Doa, Zumbu, Tete and Mutarara, impacting on a total of 21,295 people. The bridge over the Rovubue river, between Tete Sede and Moaztize, collapsed. In Nampula, the most impacted areas are Liupo, Monapo, Moma and Nacala districts, with several road connections being cut by the water. The storm has impacted 26,019 people in Nampula, while seven health centers, 64 classrooms, and 2,252 hectares of crops have been lost in the province. In Zambezia, the districts of Milange, Mocuba, Maganja da Costa, and Lugela have been reported as the most affected, impacting 58,414 people. Moreover, the Licungo River exceeded the alert level, causing moderate to high flooding and strongly limiting road access in several areas.

Although Tropical Storm Ana has reportedly moved out of Mozambique, serious concerns about its residual impact and the formation of another low-pressure system remain. The new system, named Batsirai, which formed over the Indian Ocean on 26 January, has recently evolved into a moderate tropical storm currently moving towards Mauritius and the east coast of Madagascar. According to the National Institute of Meteorology (INAM), it is projected to become a severe tropical storm in the next days.