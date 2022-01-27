Mozambique: Tropical Storm Ana Flash Update No.4 (As of 27 January 2022)

HIGHLIGHTS

Tropical storm Ana significantly affected Zambezia, Nampula and Tete provinces, and to a lesser extent Sofala, Niassa and Cabo Delgado provinces, causing widespread floods, basic services interruptions, and severe damages to houses and infrastructures.

Serious concerns persist about the impact of the storm on highly vulnerable populations and the limited resources available to respond to the unfolding needs.

Following a preliminary evaluation of the needs and impacts, some more in-depth multisectoral needs assessments will kick start in the next days.

Another low-pressure system, named Batsirai, recently formed in the Indian Ocean close to Mauritius and might evolve into a severe tropical storm in the next few days.

SITUATION OVERVIEW

Tropical storm Ana made landfall in Angoche district, Nampula province, on 24 January. The storm has significantly affected Zambezia, Nampula and Tete provinces, and to a lesser extent Sofala, Niassa and Cabo Delgado provinces. As of today, the storm resulted in some 45,395 people affected, 99 people injured, and at least 18 people killed, in addition to damaging 12 health centers, 346 classrooms, and 132 electricity lines, as per the latest data released by INGD.

Tete province experienced extensive flooding, mostly affecting the districts of Doa, Zumbu, Tete and Mutarara. The bridge over the Rovubue river, between Tete Sede and Moaztize, collapsed. In Nampula, the most impacted areas reportedly are Liupo, Monapo, Moma and Nacala districts, with several road connections being cut by the water. Here, a total of seven health centers, 64 classrooms, and 2,252 hectares of crops have been lost. In Zambezia, the districts of Milange, Mocuba, Maganja da Costa, and Lugela have been reported as the most affected, with close to 1,000 houses partially destroyed and some 500 completely destroyed. Moreover, the Licungo River exceeded the alert level, causing moderate to high flooding and strongly limiting road access in several areas.

According to the National Institute of Meteorology (INAM), the storm reportedly turned into a tropical depression system and moved out of the Mozambican territory recently. However, another tropical depression, named Batsirai, recently formed close to Mauritius and turned into a moderate tropical storm. This system might evolve into a severe tropical storm in the next few days.