Mozambique: Tropical Storm Ana Flash Update No.3 (As of 26 January 2022)

HIGHLIGHTS

SITUATION OVERVIEW

Tropical storm Ana made landfall in Angoche district, Nampula province on 24 January. The storm subsequently headed westwards, significantly affecting Zambezia and Tete provinces, causing widespread floods, severe damages to public infrastructure and private houses as well as interruption of basic services. The storm has significantly affected Zambezia, Nampula and Tete provinces, and to a lesser extent Sofala, Niassa and Cabo Delgado provinces.

According to INGD, the storm already resulted in some 45,395 people affected (9,789 families), 99 people injured and 15 people killed, including the Tete Administrator, Mr. José Maria Mandare, who lost his life when attempting to assess the damage caused by the storm. Moreover, a total of 7,315 private houses were also partially destroyed while 2,765 were totally destroyed and 391 flooded. Moreover, 12 health centers and 346 classrooms were affected, impacting on 27,383 students. A total of 132 electricity lines were also affected, causing general power cut in many provinces.

During the past 24 hours, Tete province has been heavily hit by the storm, experiencing extensive flooding in the districts of Doa, Zumbu, Tete and Mutarara. The bridge over the Rovubue river, between Tete Sede and Moaztize, collapsed.

In Nampula, the most impacted areas reportedly are Liupo, Monapo, Moma and Nacala districts, with several road connections being cut by the water. Here, a total of seven health centers, 64 classrooms, and 2,252 hectares of crops have been lost.

In Zambezia, the districts of Milange, Mocuba, Maganja da Costa, and Lugela have been reported as the most affected, with close to 1,000 houses partially destroyed and some 500 completely destroyed. Moreover, the Licungo River exceeded the alert level, causing moderate to high flooding and strongly limiting road access in several areas.

Recently, the storm turned into a tropical depression system, according to the National Institute of Meteorology (INAM). However, another low-pressure system is currently forming close to Madagascar which might evolve into a severe tropical storm in the next few days.