Mozambique: Tropical Storm Ana Flash Update No.2 (As of 25 January 2022)

HIGHLIGHTS

Tropical storm Ana made landfall in Angoche district, Nampula province on 24 January. The storm subsequently headed westwards, significantly affecting Zambezia and Tete provinces.

Displacements, widespread floods, damages to public infrastructures and private homes as well as interruption of basic services are being reported, as heavy rains and strong winds continue to hit central and northern Mozambique.

Serious concerns persist about the impact of the storm on highly vulnerable people, already affected by previous natural disasters and the conflict in the northern region.

As available resources are already overstretched to respond to the crisis in the north and the COVID-19 pandemic, further support is urgently needed to cover the basic needs of affected people.

SITUATION OVERVIEW

Tropical storm Ana made landfall in Angoche district, Nampula province on 24 January and subsequently headed westwards, affecting the northern part of Zambezia province and the southern part of Tete province. Overall, the storm resulted in windspeeds up to 100km/h and rains up to 200mm/24h that significantly affected Zambezia, Nampula and Tete provinces, and to a lesser extent Sofala, Niassa and Cabo Delgado provinces.

According to INGD, the storm already resulted in some 4,000 people affected, 66 people injured and five people killed. A total of 546 private houses were also partially destroyed while 115 were totally destroyed. Moreover, one health center and 16 classrooms were affected. On 25 January, a general power cut has been reported in the provinces of Zambezia, Nampula, and Cabo Delgado, following damages caused on the main electricity line. In Tete province, the bridge over the Rovubue river, between Tete Sede and Moaztize, collapsed due to the heavy flow of water. In Nampula, the connection between Nampula Sede and Angoche has been interrupted due to the overflow of the Luazi River. In Zambezia, the Licungo River exceeded the alert level, causing moderate to high floods in the districts of Mocuba, Maganja da Costa, and Namacurra. Moreover, several roads are under the water and two bridges have been destroyed between Mocuba and Lugela.

Over the past 24 hours, tropical storm Ana turned into a tropical depression system, according to the National Institute of Meteorology (INAM). However, serious concerns remain about widespread floods, displacements, damages to critical public infrastructures, private houses as well as the interruption of basic services, as heavy rains and strong winds continue to hit.