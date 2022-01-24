Mozambique" Tropical Storm Ana Flash Update No.1 (As of 24 January 2022)

HIGHLIGHTS

A low-pressure system initially formed over the east coast of Madagascar evolved into a moderate tropical storm, named Ana, making landfall in Angoche district, Nampula province, on 24 January.

Heavy rains and strong winds are predicted to affect the northern and central provinces of Nampula, Zambezia, Sofala, Manica, Tete, Niassa and Cabo Delgado in the coming days.

Tropical storm Ana is expected to cause displacement, flooding, and infrastructures’ damages in the affected provinces, potentially impacting on highly vulnerable populations who have already suffered from previous natural disasters and conflict in northern Mozambique.

SITUATION OVERVIEW

A low-pressure system formed in the south-west part of the Indian Ocean over the past days, crossing over Madagascar on 22 January.

The system entered the Mozambique channel on 23 January and evolved into a moderate tropical storm, named Ana, making landfall in Nampula province on 24 January.

Tropical storm Ana, whose force has already been perceived in some provinces, could cause windspeeds up to 100km/h and rains up to 200mm/24h, potentially impacting the northern and central provinces of Nampula, Zambezia, Sofala, Manica, Tete, Niassa, and Cabo Delgado. Over the coming day, heavy rains and strong winds could cause population displacements, flooding and damages to public and private infrastructures.

An estimated 500,000 people may be impacted across the three provinces of Nampula, Zambezia and Sofala, including 120,000 women and girls of reproductive age (aged 10-49) and 14,000 pregnant women, according to national authorities.

In Nampula alone, the storm could potentially affect up to 100,000 people in the coastal districts of the province, while the connection between Nampula Sede and Angoche has already been interrupted due to the overflow of the Luazi River.

In Zambezia, following the heavy rains experienced in the past 24 hours, the Licungo River already exceeded the alert level at several hydrometric stations, causing moderate to high floods in the districts of Mocuba, Maganja da Costa, and Namacurra. In Sofala, limited road access has been reported in the northern districts of Caia, Marromeu, and Chemba, leaving only the railways option to transport goods and assistance.