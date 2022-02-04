Mozambique: Tropical Storm Ana Flash Report Update 3 - Damages Recorded in the Communities Assessed - Nampula, Zambezia, Sofala and Tete Provinces (2 February 2022)

On 24 January 2022, Tropical Storm Ana made landfall in Angoche district, Nampula. The storm has significantly affected the provinces of Nampula, Zambezia and Tete. Further reports of damages have been recorded in Sofala, Niassa and Cabo Delgado provinces. Situational overviews recorded by the National Institute for Disaster Management and Risk Reduction (INGD) report at least 141,483 individuals affected, 220 people injured, 25 people killed as well infrastructure damages to 144 electricity lines, 765 schools and 30 health centres (OCHA, 01 February 2022)

Through an existing network of enumerators on ground, IOM, in close coordination with INGD, has been providing logistical and technical support in rapid assessments within the first 72 hours of Tropical Storm Ana landfall. Within these assessments, a total of 18 Accommodation centres were mapped across the provinces of Zambezia (15), Nampula (1) and Tete (3). As of 01 February, 15 Accommodation Centre have been deactivated- leaving 3 centres providing shelter for storm-affected families in Tete. An estimated 99% of all displaced families (20,252 households) have temporarily moved-in with neighbours/relatives.

Detailed, joint multi-sectoral needs assessments, led by INGD and in collaboration with humanitarian partners, are currently ongoing. IOM’s Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) teams continue to support in rapid assessments in Tete, Niassa, Sofala, Nampula and Zambezia – flagging locations, primary needs and impacts across communities yet to be evaluated through in-depth multi-sectoral assessments.