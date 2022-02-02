Mozambique: Tropical Storm Ana Flash Report Update 2 - Damages Recorded in the Communities Assessed - Nampula, Zambezia, Sofala and Tete Provinces (31 January 2022)

On 24 January 2022, Tropical Storm Ana made landfall in Angoche district, Nampula. The storm has significantly affected the provinces of Nampula, Zambezia and Tete. Further reports of damages have been recorded in Sofala, Niassa and Cabo Delgado provinces. Situational overviews recorded by the National Institute for Disaster Management and Risk Reduction (INGD) report at least 126,198 individuals affected, 210 people injured, 21 people killed as well infrastructure damages to 144 electricity lines, 249 schools and 39 health centres (OCHA, 30 January 2022).

Through an existing network of enumerators on ground, IOM, in close coordination with INGD, has been providing logistical and technical support in rapid assessments within the first 72 hours of Tropical Storm Ana landfall.

Within these assessments, a total of Accommodation centres were mapped across the provinces of Zambezia (15),

Nampula (1) and Tete (2). As of 31 January, 15 Accommodation Centres have been deactivated- leaving 2 still hosting storm-affected families in Tete.

Detailed, joint multi-sectoral needs assessments, led by INGD and in collaboration with humanitarian partners, are currently ongoing. IOM’s Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) teams continue to support in rapid assessments in Tete, Niassa, Sofala, Nampula and Zambezia – flagging locations, primary needs and impacts across communities yet to be evaluated through in-depth multi-sectoral assessments.

RAPID ASSESSMENT

Following these events, rapid assessments were conducted by the International Organization for Migration (IOM) in collaboration with the National Institute for Disaster Management and Risk Reduction (INGD), from the 25 January 2022. Rapid assessments are still ongoing with a focus on understanding the extent of initial displacements across accommodation centers and hosting communities as well as damages to houses and facilities across all affected localities in Tete, Niassa, Sofala, Nampula and Zambezia Provinces.

As a result of the impact of Tropical Storm Ana, an estimate of 42,800 families had their houses completely/partially destroyed in the districts assessed so far. Of these 80% are in Nampula (34,244 houses), 15% in Zambezia (6,488 houses), 2% in Tete (812 houses) and 3% in Sofala (1,256). In addition, 21 tents and 16 emergency shelters were completely or partially destroyed due to the rain and strong winds.

IOM/INGD identified 409 latrines and 8 water points damaged. Moreover, localities assessed so far identified at least 98 schools reporting partial and major damaged. Affected schools are in Nampula (62), Zambezia (29), Sofala (7) provinces. A total of 259 classrooms were completely or partially damaged in the affected schools.

In assessed locations, 16 health centres were also completely/partially damaged in Nampula (14) and Zambezia (2)