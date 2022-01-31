Mozambique: Tropical Storm Ana Flash Report Update 1 - Damages Recorded in the Communities Assessed - Zambezia Province (27 January 2022)

On 24 January 2022, Tropical Storm Ana made landfall in Angoche district, Nampula. The storm has significantly affected the provinces of Nampula, Zambezia and Tete. Further reports of damages have been recorded in Sofala, Niassa and Cabo Delgado provinces. Situational overviews recorded by the National Institute for Disaster Management and Risk Reduction (INGD) across all affected provinces report at least 45,395 individuals affected, 99 people injured, 18 people killed as well infrastructure damages to 132 electricity lines, 346 classrooms and 12 health centers (OCHA, 27 January)

Through an existing network of enumerators on ground, IOM, in close coordination with INGD, has been providing logistical and technical support in rapid assessments within the first 72 hours of Tropical Storm Ana landfall.

Detailed, joint multi-sectoral needs assessments, led by INGD and in collaboration with humanitarian partners, are currently ongoing. IOM's Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) teams continue to support in rapid assessments in Tete, Niassa, Sofala, Nampula and Zambezia – flagging locations, primary needs and impacts across communities yet to be evaluated through indepth multi-sectoral assessments