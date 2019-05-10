Mozambique: Tropical Cyclones Idai and Kenneth, Situation Report 06 (10 May 2019)

1. HIGHLIGHTS

1.1 CYCLONE IDAI

There are still 17 accommodation centers remaining in Sofala province, with 4,914 families representing 21,384 persons, as of 06 May

Some of the locations are still inaccessible and there is still need for rehabilitation of roads. Restoration of services and rehabilitation of health facilities require more resources.

EMTCC closed the Operations phase on Monday 6 May and started transition phase with currently 4 Emergency Medical Team still fully operating.

The Emergency response health week launched with the objective to reduce morbidity and mortality among the vulnerable population targeting 438,243 children under five years and 179,222 women.

Malaria cases in Sofala continue to rise, with cumulative 25,758 malaria cases registered as of 6 May, with most cases being reported in Nhamatanda (11,652)

Reported suspected cholera cases remain low across all the four affected districts, with Cumulative 6,743 cases and 8 deaths (case fatality rate: 0.1%) reported as of 6 May.

1.2 CYCLONE KENNETH

Reported as of 9 May, 254,750 people have been affected by the impact of cyclone Kenneth in Mozambique. A total of 45 people have reportedly died. 19 health facilitates have been either partially or totally destroyed.2

An outbreak of cholera was confirmed on 01 May in Pemba and Mecufi and on 08 May in Metuge districts. As of May 8, 109 cases of cholera have been reported in Pemba (89) and in the Districts of Mecufi (10) and Metuge (10).

As of May 8, 2694 malaria cases have been reported in Pemba (1423), Macomia (819), Metuge (336), Ibo (14) and Quissanga (102), both in health facilities and accommodation centres4 .

Following the declaration of the Cholera outbreak, a CTC at Eduardo Mondlane Health Center was established with an initial capacity of 50 beds. Further CTCs have been set up in Mecufi (16 beds) and Metuge (20 beds).

A cholera vaccination campaign is planned covering the two high risk districts Pemba and Mecufi. 516,000 doses (enough to cover 2 rounds) have been confirmed for this campaign and a communication strategy for the campaign is currently being developed. Tentative dates are 20-25 May.