Mozambique: Tropical Cyclones Idai and Kenneth (MDRMZ014) Operations Update n° 6

This Operation Update reports on the achievements of the Emergency Appeal for Mozambique in response to Tropical Cyclone Idai and Kenneth for the period covering 01 April 2020 to 31 July 2020. The figures of people assisted are cumulative since the beginning of the operation. This operation update also highlights the changes in the humanitarian context due to the vulnerabilities generated by the COVID-19 pandemic in the needs analysis section and elaborates on the actions taken so far as well as the shift on the operational strategy in light of these circumstances, setting the background for the ongoing EPoA revision that will integrate the impact of COVID-19 pandemic over the population affected in Idai and Kenneth operational areas. From March 2020 until September 2020, some of the recovery activities will be hindered by the declaration of the State of Emergency in Mozambique as restrictions to mobility must be observed alongside the necessary duty of care towards staff, communities, and Red Cross volunteers. The operation is currently undertaking a review of the Emergency Appeal chronogram which will result in a timeframe extension of 4 months to cover the time loss due to COVID-19 and fulfil the recovery commitments towards the population of concern. In this regard, activities with a direct impact over COVID-19 prevention and mitigation will be prioritized and increased in the coming months, especially in the Health/PSS, RCCE (CEA) and WASH sectors, with appropriate safeguards to staff and communities. Livelihoods and basic needs will surely become of greater importance as the consequences of the pandemic over the economy and social fabric start to trigger. Therefore, mechanisms to widen the support through social protection system will be sought, and eventually additional support to attend to people ́s basic needs.

Highlights of the Operations Update (cumulative data)1:

The IFRC and CVM assisted a total population of 407,372 people since the start of the operation, in the different sectors. The revised Emergency Plan of Action (EPoA) launched in January sets the total number of people to be assisted at 509,140 for the entire 24-month duration.

Livelihoods and Basic Needs: 41,1252 people have been reached through basic needs assistance, as well as livelihoods recovery with seeds, agricultural tools, farming schools and support to fisherfolks.

Health and PSS: 348,395 people were provided with access to different health services and health promotion activities, including people reached through household Risk Communication and Community Engagement (RCCE) awareness for COVID-19 prevention.

WASH: a total of 366,247 people supported through different WASH services, amongst which 284,118 people reached with hygiene promotion activities, reinforced during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Protection, Gender and Inclusion (PGI): 112,151 people have been involved in the Sexual and Gender based Violence (SGBV) prevention and Child Protection programs in the communities. PGI services will be expanded to diminish protection risks associated with the pandemic. PSS training is being provided to CVM staff and frontline volunteers, and actions scaled-up to tackle the distress provoked during times of confinement.

Shelter: a total of 138,005 people were supported by CVM and IFRC with essential shelter items, including 8,015 HHs (40,075 ppl) people trained in build-back safer reconstruction in the rural area.

NSD

▪ CVM Strategic Plan Revision started with the support of the IFRC. The revision will involve all 11 provincial branches, over 100 staff, volunteers, and provincial board members in an inclusive process. The revised strategic plan will be presented at the General Assembly in September 2020.

▪ Protection Gender and Inclusion policies, especially focusing on PSEA, Gender and Child Protection, as well as the institutionalization of Community Engagement and Accountability in the National Society are underway with the support of the IFRC technical teams.

▪ The Post Event Review Capability–PERC Study,drafted by the Zurich Flood Resilience Alliance final report was released in May 2020, with a focus on operationalizing community Early Warning Systems and improving community resilience to shocks.

▪ The negotiations with the INAS and the planning for the implementation of the social protection system intervention are at an advanced stage.