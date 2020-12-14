Mozambique: Tropical Cyclones Idai and Kenneth - Emergency Appeal n° MDRMZ014 Operation Update n° 7

The Operation Update #6 reports on the achievements of the Emergency Appeal for Mozambique in response to Tropical Cyclone Idai and Kenneth for the period covering 1 April 2020 to 30 September 2020. The figures of people assisted are cumulative since the beginning of the operation (March 2019). This operation update also highlights the changes in the humanitarian context due to the vulnerabilities generated by the COVID-19 pandemic and elaborates the actions taken so far as well as the shift on the operational strategy considering these circumstances. From March 2020 until September 2020, some of the recovery activities have been hindered by the declaration of the State of Emergency in Mozambique as restrictions to mobility must be observed alongside the necessary duty of care towards staff, communities, and Red Cross volunteers. The revised Emergency Appeal chronogram was approved and published in September 2020, which resulted in a timeframe extension of 4 months to cover the time loss due to COVID-19 pandemic and fulfil the recovery commitments towards the population of concern. In this regard, activities with a direct impact over COVID-19 prevention and mitigation have been prioritized and increased during the reporting period, especially in the Health/PSS, RCCE/CEA and WASH sectors, with appropriate safeguards to staff and communities. Livelihoods has surely become of greater importance as the consequences of the pandemic over the economy and social fabric start to trigger. Therefore, the IFRC and CVM are currently coordinating mechanisms to support Idai and Covid-19 affected target communities through a social protection system.