Mozambique: Tropical Cyclones Idai and Kenneth - Emergency Appeal n° MDRMZ014 Operation Update n° 5

The Operation Update no.5 reports on the achievements of the Emergency Appeal for Mozambique in response to Tropical Cyclone Idai and Kenneth for the period covering 19 March 2019 to 31 March 2020. The figures of people assisted are cumulative since the beginning of the operation. This operation update also highlights the changes in the humanitarian context due to the vulnerabilities generated by the COVID-19 pandemic in the needs analysis section and elaborates on the actions taken so far as well as the shift on the operational strategy in light of these circumstances, setting the background for an inevitable EPoA revision that will integrate the impact of COVID-19 pandemic over the population affected in Idai and Kenneth operational areas. From March 2020 until August 2020, some of the recovery activities will be hindered due to the declaration of the State of Emergency in Mozambique as restrictions to mobility must be observed alongside the necessary duty of care towards staff, communities, and Red Cross volunteers. The Operations Update Mozambique: Tropical Cyclone Idai & Kenneth operation is currently undertaking a review of the Emergency Appeal chronogram which will result in a timeframe extension of 4 months to cover the time loss due to COVID-19 and fulfil the recovery commitments towards the population of concern. On the other hand, other activities with a direct impact over COVID-19 prevention and mitigation will be prioritized and increased in the coming months, especially in the Health/PSS, RCCE (CEA) and WASH sectors, with appropriate safeguards to staff and communities. Livelihoods and basic needs will surely become of greater importance as the consequences of the pandemic over the economy and social fabric start to trigger. Therefore, mechanisms to widen the support through social protection system will be sought, and eventually additional support to attend people´s basic needs.

Highlights of the Operations Update (cumulative data):

▪ The IFRC and CVM assisted a total population of 388,951 since the start of the operation, in the different sectors. The revised Emergency Plan of Action (EPoA) launched in January sets the total number of people to be assisted at 509,140 for the entire 24-month duration.

▪ Livelihoods and Basic Needs: 43,850 people have been reached through basic needs assistance, as well as livelihoods recovery with seeds, agricultural tools, farming schools and support to fisherfolks.

▪ Health: 345,101 people were provided with access to different health services and health promotion activities, including 248,600 through household Risk Communication and Community Engagement awareness for COVID-19 prevention.

▪ WASH: a total of 119,168 people supported through different WASH services, amongst which 57,260 people reached with hygiene promotion activities, reinforced during the COVID-19 pandemic.

▪ Protection, Gender and Inclusion (PGI): 49,819 people have been involved in the Sexual and Gender based Violence (SGBV) prevention and Child Protection programs in the communities. PGI services will be expanded to diminish protection risks associated with the pandemic. PSS training is being provided to CVM staff and frontline volunteers, and actions scaled-up to tackle the distress provoked during times of confinement.

▪ Shelter: a total of 129,425 people was supported by CVM and IFRC with essential shelter items, including 5,985 people trained in build-back safer reconstruction in the rural area.

▪ A total number of 1,860 volunteers trained across different sectors and topics, including the first 492 volunteers trained in COVID-19 prevention with a package of Health/Psychosocial Support, RCCE and Hygiene Promotion.

NSD

▪ CVM hosted IFRC Donor Advisory Group (DAG) meeting from 6 to 10 November 2019, chaired by IFRCUSG Partnership Division, DFID and British Red Cross, with over 16 participants, including pNSs and Donors.

▪ Joint visit from Heads of DCPRR in Geneva and Nairobi, as well as Southern Africa Head of Country Cluster to assess operation implementation and support the design of the EPoA revision took place in October 2019.

▪ CVM Strategic Revision started with the support of the IFRC. The revision will involve all 11 provincial branches, over 100 staff, volunteers, and provincial board members in an inclusive process. The revised strategic plan will be presented at the General Assembly in September 2020.

▪ Protection Gender and Inclusion policies, especially focusing on PSEA, Gender and Child Protection, as well as the institutionalization of Community Engagement and Accountability in the National Society are underway with the support of the IFRC technical teams.

▪ The Post Event Review Capability – PERC Study, drafted by the Zurich Flood Resilience Alliance was released, with a focus on operationalizing community Early Warning Systems and improving community resilience to shocks.

▪ Real-time Evaluation: the above initiatives build on recommendations of this evaluation, calling for greater involvement of and investment in the National Society strategic vision, technical capacity and governance systems.