Mozambique: Tropical Cyclones Idai and Kenneth - Emergency Appeal n° MDRMZ014 Operation Update n° 4

Highlights of the Operations Update (cumulative data):

▪ A total of 167,213 people have been reached in this period, bringing the total of assisted population to 310,018 since the start of the operation, in the different sectors. The revised EPoA sets the total number of people to be assisted at 509,140.

▪ Mozambique hosted IFRC Donor Advisory Group (DAG) meeting from 6 to 10 November 2019, chaired by IFRC-USG Partnership Division, DFID and British Red Cross, with over 16 participants, including partner National Societies (pNS) and Donors.

▪ Joint visit from Heads of DCPRR in Geneva and Nairobi, as well as Southern Africa Head of Country Cluster to assess operation implementation and support the design of the EPoA revision.

▪ CVM National Planning Meeting took place in Chimoio from the 22 to 24 November 2019, with the presence and contributions of the IFRC and ICRC.

▪ Livelihood and Basic Needs: 8,571 households (42,855 people) assisted with seeds, agricultural tools, and participating in the farming schools.

▪ Health: 252,435 people accessed different health services and activities, including 24,044 that attended Psychosocial Support activities. ▪ WASH: Up to 25,586 people reached with hygiene promotion activities, 37,388 through the restoration of hand pumps in affected communities, and 14,780 people accessing improved sanitation facilities.

▪ Protection, Gender and Inclusion (PGI): Menstrual Hygiene and Sexual & Reproductive Health awareness sessions provided to 19,728 people, and 1,585 through the life-skills program.

▪ Shelter: Over 8,000 households supported with IFRC standard shelter kits, 72 houses either built or close to be finalized (requiring reinforcing thatch) and 5,985 people trained in Build-back safer reconstruction in the rural area.

▪ 1,186 volunteers trained across different sectors and topics.

Description of the disaster

Tropical Cyclone Idai made landfall in March 2019 near Beira City in Sofala Province, bringing strong winds and torrential rains to Sofala, Zambezia, Tete and Manica provinces. Six weeks later, Cyclone Kenneth struck the northern provinces of Cabo Delgado and Nampula. Combined, the two cyclones killed at least 648 people (45 deaths due to Cyclone Kenneth and at least 603 to Cyclone Idai); injured nearly 1,700 people; damaged or destroyed more than 277,700 homes; and fully or partially destroyed more than 4,200 classrooms1 . As of December 2019, and during the rain and cyclone season, over half a million people (100,000 households) are still living in inadequate or unsafe shelter conditions (structurally damaged houses or makeshift shelters)2 . Close to 20,000 households are still living in resettlement sites, mostly without possibility to return to risky areas of origin. The provinces of Sofala and Manica are home to more than 90% of this population in need of shelter recovery support3 . Amidst the two cyclones, the government of Mozambique officially declared an outbreak of Cholera on 27 March 2019. On 18 April 2019, official reports recorded at least 6,382 cholera cases in the country and at least 8 deaths. These cases were reported from the four districts (Beira, Buzi, Dondo and Nhamatanda) of Sofala Province originally affected by this outbreak. A mass vaccination campaign by the Ministry of Health and WHO is said to have reached 98.6% of the targeted population in Sofala. The last positive case was registered on 18 May 2019.