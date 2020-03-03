Mozambique
Mozambique — Tropical Cyclone Kenneth — Site Profiles - Round 8 (February 2020)
Attachments
The International Organization for Migration (IOM), in coordination with the Government of Mozambique through National Institute for Disaster Risk Management (INGC), carried out the ninth round of site assessments in five open sites: Tratara Resettlement Site, Chuiba Transit Centre, Chapala 2 Resettlement Site, Mascane Resettlement Site, Mazuane Resettlement Site.
