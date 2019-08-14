Mozambique: Tropical Cyclone Kenneth - Site Profiles - Round 1 (16 May 2019)
from Government of Mozambique, International Organization for Migration
Report
Published on 16 May 2019 — View Original
From 02 to 16 May 2019 IOM, in close coordination with the Government of Mozambique agency Instituto Nacional de Gestão de Calamidades, conducted the first round of the multi-sectoral location assessments in 7 sites in Ibo, Mecufi, Metuge and Pemba districts.
International Organization for Migration:
Copyright © IOM. All rights reserved.