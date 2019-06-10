Mozambique: Tropical Cyclone Kenneth - Site Profiles, Ibo, Mecufi, Metuge and Pemba districts - Round 2 (4 June 2019)
from International Organization for Migration
Report
Published on 08 Jun 2019 — View Original
From 02 to 04 June 2019 IOM, in close coordination with the Government of Mozambique agency Instituto Nacional de Gestão de Calamidades, conducted the second round of the multi-sectoral location assessments in 5 sites in Ibo, Mecufi, Metuge and Pemba districts.
