Mozambique Tropical Cyclone Kenneth Response Baseline Assessment - Round 4 (Data collection period: 13 to 18 November 2019)

OVERVIEW

On the night of 27 to 28 April 2019, Tropical Cyclone Kenneth made landfall in northern Mozambique. The cyclone brought torrential rains and winds affecting mostly the provinces of Cabo Delgado, Nampula and Pemba, causing flash flooding and subsequent destruction.

From 13 to 18 November, in close coordination with Mozambique’s National Institute for Disaster Management (INGC), IOM DTM (Displacement Tracking Matrix) teams conducted baseline assessments at locality level (localidade), which corresponds to the lowest administrative level in the country. The third round covered 12 districts in Cabo Delgado and Nampula provinces. The DTM teams interviewed locality chiefs capturing population estimates and geographic distribution, population movements, shelter repairs and access to services in host communities.