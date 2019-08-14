Mozambique: Tropical Cyclone Kenneth – Multi-Sectoral Location Assessment – Round 2 (4 June 2019)

OVERVIEW

Tropical Cyclone Kenneth made landfall in north Mozambique the night of 25 April 2019. Between 02 and 04 June 2019, the International Organization for Migration (IOM), in coordination with the Government of Mozambique through National Institute for Disaster Risk Management (INGC), carried out the second round of site assessments in five open sites. Two in Pemba city, one in Ibo, one in Metuge and one in Mecufi districts in the Cabo Delgado province in northern Mozambique.