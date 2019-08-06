Mozambique: Tropical Cyclone Kenneth - Displacement Tracking Matrix - Round #4 - Site Assessments, Cabo Delgado, and Nampula Provinces (24 July 2019)

OVERVIEW

Tropical Cyclone Kenneth made landfall in north Mozambique the night of 25 April 2019. On 24 July 2019, the International Organization for Migration (IOM), in coordination with the Government of Mozambique through National Institute for Disaster Risk Management (INGC), carried out the fourth round of site assessments in three open sites. One in Memba district-Nampula province (Matalane Resettlement Site), one in Pemba city (Chuiba Transit Centre) and one in Metuge (Tratara Transit Centre) in the Cabo Delgado province in northern Mozambique.

DEMOGRAPHICS

409 families, corresponding to 1,964 individuals, were reported across the three assessed open displacement sites. Most of the identified Internally Displaced Populations (IDPs) are in Matalane Resettlement Site, Memba district.

SITE INFORMATION

All three open sites are classified as planned. All sites reported having a site committee management composed of members from the IDPs and with easy access.

RETURN INTENTIONS

In Matalane resettlement site, IDPs expect to stay permanently as they are from high risk areas impacted by strong winds and extensive flooding. In the two sites in Cabo Delgado, the IDPs expect to be resettled to a new resettlement site. The IDPs in Tratara transitional site already received a plot from the government in the new resettlement site. Pemba municipality is still in process of identifying available land for the resettlement of families in Chuiba transitional site. Individuals in Chuiba transit centre reported that they were displaced from Pemba city in the communities of Cariacó/Chibuabuara and Josina Machel, while in Tratara transit centre the IDPs come from Nanjua community in Metuge district. In all sites it was reported that damaged or destroyed houses were the primary factor preventing them from returning. This is exacerbated by difficult accessibility, inadequate places for habitation, and cyclical extreme events (floods, strong winds, and landslides).

NEEDS OVERVIEW

All sites reported shelter-related needs such as construction materials.

Matalane resettlement site was assessed for the first time in this DTM round. The new “relocation site” needs access to drinking water, latrines, mapping and site planning, primary road opening, drainage systems, construction of a community center, shading, demarcation, and flood prevention systems.

Most of the wells have become inoperative or are too far from the new relocation sites. Most of the ‘’machambas’’ were destroyed with the floods.