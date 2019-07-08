08 Jul 2019

Mozambique: Tropical Cyclone Kenneth Baseline Assessment Round 1 (Data collection period: 3 to 13 June 2019)

Report
from Government of Mozambique, International Organization for Migration
Published on 04 Jul 2019 View Original
Download PDF (466.98 KB)

OVERVIEW

On the night of 25 April 2019, Tropical Cyclone KENNETH made landfall in northern Mozambique. The cyclone brought torrential rains and winds affecting mostly the province of Cabo Delgado, causing flash flooding and subsequent destruction.

From 3 to 13 June, in close coordination with Mozambique’s National Institute for Disaster Management (INGC), IOM DTM (Displacement Tracking Matrix) teams conducted baseline assessments at locality level (localidade), which corresponds to the lowest administrative level in the country. The second round covered 10 districts in Cabo Delgado provinces. The DTM teams interviewed locality chiefs capturing population estimates and geographic distribution, population movements, shelter repairs and access to services in host communities.

International Organization for Migration:
Copyright © IOM. All rights reserved.

