03 May 2019

Mozambique: Tropical Cyclone Idai Situation Update, 3 May 2019

Report
from World Food Programme, Logistics Cluster
Published on 03 May 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (362.12 KB)

1. General Update

• On the evening of Thursday 14 March Category 3 Tropical Cyclone Idai made landfall in Beira,
Mozambique’s fourth largest city, bringing high wind speeds of up to 224 km per hour and heavy rains. The cyclone followed extensive flooding throughout the Mozambique provinces of Zambézia, Tete and Niassa in early March that caused significant infrastructure damage, interrupting regular supply routes. According to OCHA an estimated 1.85 million persons are in need of humanitarian assistance and more than 50 locations remain hard to reach in Nhamatanda, Buzi and Chibabava districts.

• Mozambique was hit by a second cyclone on 25 April. Category 4 Tropical Cyclone Kenneth made landfall in Cabo Delgado province, bringing wind speeds of up to 200 km per hour and heavy rains. The cyclone left a trail of destruction in the districts of Quissanga, Macomia and Ibo, the most affected areas, with 90% of infrastructure reported to be severely compromised on Ibo and Matemo islands.

• The National Disaster Management Agency (INGC) is leading the response. The Logistics Cluster was activated on 20 March. WFP, as lead agency of the Logistics Cluster, has been requested by the Humanitarian Country Team (HCT) to provide coordination and information management support, and facilitate access of common logistics services to assist the humanitarian community in their efforts to deliver life-saving items across affected areas.

• Ongoing rain in Pemba is expected to worsen the flooding situation in the coming days. Damage to power and telecommunications infrastructure is posing a challenge to humanitarian responders.

• Organisations already in-country responding to Cyclone Idai have begun extending their response to the regions affected by Cyclone Kenneth.

• A Logistics Cluster Officer has been deployed to Pemba to support response efforts.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb hit a new record in 2018

In November 2018, 977,000 users visited ReliefWeb - the highest monthly usage since the site was launched more than 20 years ago.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.