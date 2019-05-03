Mozambique: Tropical Cyclone Idai Situation Update, 3 May 2019

1. General Update

• On the evening of Thursday 14 March Category 3 Tropical Cyclone Idai made landfall in Beira,

Mozambique’s fourth largest city, bringing high wind speeds of up to 224 km per hour and heavy rains. The cyclone followed extensive flooding throughout the Mozambique provinces of Zambézia, Tete and Niassa in early March that caused significant infrastructure damage, interrupting regular supply routes. According to OCHA an estimated 1.85 million persons are in need of humanitarian assistance and more than 50 locations remain hard to reach in Nhamatanda, Buzi and Chibabava districts.

• Mozambique was hit by a second cyclone on 25 April. Category 4 Tropical Cyclone Kenneth made landfall in Cabo Delgado province, bringing wind speeds of up to 200 km per hour and heavy rains. The cyclone left a trail of destruction in the districts of Quissanga, Macomia and Ibo, the most affected areas, with 90% of infrastructure reported to be severely compromised on Ibo and Matemo islands.

• The National Disaster Management Agency (INGC) is leading the response. The Logistics Cluster was activated on 20 March. WFP, as lead agency of the Logistics Cluster, has been requested by the Humanitarian Country Team (HCT) to provide coordination and information management support, and facilitate access of common logistics services to assist the humanitarian community in their efforts to deliver life-saving items across affected areas.

• Ongoing rain in Pemba is expected to worsen the flooding situation in the coming days. Damage to power and telecommunications infrastructure is posing a challenge to humanitarian responders.

• Organisations already in-country responding to Cyclone Idai have begun extending their response to the regions affected by Cyclone Kenneth.

• A Logistics Cluster Officer has been deployed to Pemba to support response efforts.