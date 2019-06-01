Mozambique: Tropical Cyclone Idai, Situation Report 04 (26 April 2019)

HIGHLIGHTS

The number of internally displaced people living in accommodation centres decreased from 160,927 to 72,793 people across 65 sites, as of 22 April.

At least 177,000 people are estimated to be in more than 50 communities that are hard-to-reach or inaccessible by road.

Cholera outbreak declared on 27 March has affected 6,682 people as of 25 April. Following the effective cholera vaccination that reached 98.6% of the targeted population and timely treatment, the cholera outbreak has declined significantly across all affected districts with a low CFR of 0.1%.

Malaria cases continue to rise, with 15,983 cases reported as of 25 April. To mitigate the impact of malaria, more than 474,400 LLINs has been distributed in the affected areas and the indoor spraying campaign launched.

There are currently 6 Emergency Medical Team fully operating and providing their services for the affected population reaching more than 6815 patients this week.

Diagnostic testing strategy for Cholera has been initiated with the support of WHO to ensure proper monitoring of the evolution of the outbreak and document the type of strains involved.

WHO is supporting the formation of outbreak investigation teams, and standardization of alert management processes with the Ministry of Health and other partners

2. BACKGROUND AND CONTEXT UPDATE

In March 2019, the Cyclone Idai weather system brought destruction and damage to Sofala, Manica, Tete, Zambezia and Inhambane provinces. The impact of Cyclone Idai and subsequent floodings, has resulted in an estimated 1.85 million people in need of humanitarian assistance and protection. As of 8 April, the official death toll had risen to 603 people, with more than 1,641 people injured, according to the Government. 400,000 people were displaced with 160,927 people sheltered in 164 collective temporary accommodation centres. Humanitarian partners continue supporting the population affected by Cyclone Idai in Mozambique. As of the 22 of April, more than one month after this devastating event, there are still nearly 1.2 million people in need. However, the number of internally displaced people living in accommodation centres has decreased to 72,793 people across 65 sites in Manica, Sofala, Tete and Zambezia.