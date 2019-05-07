Mozambique: Tropical Cyclone Idai, Situation Report 03 (April 19 2019)

HIGHLIGHTS

• More than 70,610 people remain displaced in 69 accommodation sites across Manica (32); Sofala (29); Tete (5) and Zambezia (3), as of 16 April.

• Malaria cases continue to rise, with 12,918 cases reported representing 40% of all consultations in cyclone affected areas as of 15 April. More than 450,000 mosquito nets are currently being distributed in the affected areas.

• Cholera outbreak declared on 27 March has affected more than 6,385 people as of 18 April with 8 deaths (CFR0.1%). A decrease in reported suspect cholera cases was observed across all four affected districts of Sofala Province.

• From 3 to 9 April, a successful six-day emergency cholera vaccination campaign reached more than 800 000 people (98.6% of the targeted population) in four districts.

• The Health Week in the 21 most affected districts of Sofala, Manica, Inhambane and Zambezia is planned for the week of 2 May 2019. The plan targets 810,196 under 5yr children and 313,723 girls and women in reproductive age (15-49yo) years. The intervention package will include measles, rubella and polio vaccines; vitamin A, deworming, nutrition screening, Iron and folic acid supplements, for adolescent, mother and child health, family planning and anti-natal care.

• WHO support continues to Ministry of Health for improvement and expansion of Early Warning and Response System (EWARS).

• WHO has been successfully supporting the Ministry of Health and provincial Directorate of Health to running Health Operations with a focus on prevention and control of outbreaks, and ensuring health service coverage across the main affected areas.

• There are currently 08 Emergency Medical Team Coordination (EMT) fully operating.

• Nutrition screening took place in 5 accommodation centers in Beira and Dondo in collaboration with UNICEF and WFP. A total of 985 children aged 6-59 months were screened