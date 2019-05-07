07 May 2019

Mozambique: Tropical Cyclone Idai, Situation Report 03 (April 19 2019)

Report
from World Health Organization
Published on 19 Apr 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (980.58 KB)

HIGHLIGHTS

• More than 70,610 people remain displaced in 69 accommodation sites across Manica (32); Sofala (29); Tete (5) and Zambezia (3), as of 16 April.

• Malaria cases continue to rise, with 12,918 cases reported representing 40% of all consultations in cyclone affected areas as of 15 April. More than 450,000 mosquito nets are currently being distributed in the affected areas.

• Cholera outbreak declared on 27 March has affected more than 6,385 people as of 18 April with 8 deaths (CFR0.1%). A decrease in reported suspect cholera cases was observed across all four affected districts of Sofala Province.

• From 3 to 9 April, a successful six-day emergency cholera vaccination campaign reached more than 800 000 people (98.6% of the targeted population) in four districts.

• The Health Week in the 21 most affected districts of Sofala, Manica, Inhambane and Zambezia is planned for the week of 2 May 2019. The plan targets 810,196 under 5yr children and 313,723 girls and women in reproductive age (15-49yo) years. The intervention package will include measles, rubella and polio vaccines; vitamin A, deworming, nutrition screening, Iron and folic acid supplements, for adolescent, mother and child health, family planning and anti-natal care.

• WHO support continues to Ministry of Health for improvement and expansion of Early Warning and Response System (EWARS).

• WHO has been successfully supporting the Ministry of Health and provincial Directorate of Health to running Health Operations with a focus on prevention and control of outbreaks, and ensuring health service coverage across the main affected areas.

• There are currently 08 Emergency Medical Team Coordination (EMT) fully operating.

• Nutrition screening took place in 5 accommodation centers in Beira and Dondo in collaboration with UNICEF and WFP. A total of 985 children aged 6-59 months were screened

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb hit a new record in 2018

In November 2018, 977,000 users visited ReliefWeb - the highest monthly usage since the site was launched more than 20 years ago.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.