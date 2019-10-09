Mozambique - Tropical Cyclone Idai - Round 9 - Multi-Sectoral Location Assessments - Site Profiles, Manica, Sofala, Tete And Zambezia Provinces (September 2019)
SUMMARY
From 11 September to 16 September, in close coordination with Mozambique’s National Institute for Disaster Management (INGC), IOM’s Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) teams conducted multi-sectoral location assessments (MSLA) at resettlement sites in the four affected Provinces. The DTM teams interviewed key informants capturing population estimates, mobility patterns, and multi-sectoral needs and vulnerabilities.