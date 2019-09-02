Mozambique - Tropical Cyclone Idai - Round 8 - Multi-Sectoral Location Assessments - Site Profiles, Manica, Sofala, Tete And Zambezia Provinces (August 2019)

SUMMARY

From 22 July to 8 August 2019 IOM's Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM), in close coordination with the Government of Mozambique agency Instituto Nacional de Gestão de Calamidades (INGC), conducted the seventh round of the multi-sectoral location assessments in 66 sites in Buzi, Chibabava, Cidade De Tete, Dondo, Maganja Da Costa, Mutarara, Namacurra, Nhamatanda, Nicoadala, Sussundenga districts.