Mozambique - Tropical Cyclone Idai - Round 5 - Multi-Sectoral Location Assessments - Site Profiles, Manica, Sofala, Tete And Zambezia Provinces (01 June 2019)

SUMMARY

From 24 to 27 May 2019 IOM, in close coordination with the Government of Mozambique agency Instituto Nacional de Gestão de Calamidades, conducted the fifth round of the multi-sectoral location assessments in 51 sites (43 resettlement sites and 8 accommodation centers) in Buzi, Cidade da Beira, Cidade da Tete, Dondo, Maganja da Costa, Mutarara, Namacurra, Nhamatanda, Nicoadala and Sussundenga districts.

