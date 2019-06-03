03 Jun 2019

Mozambique - Tropical Cyclone Idai - Round 5 - Multi-Sectoral Location Assessments - Site Profiles, Manica, Sofala, Tete And Zambezia Provinces (01 June 2019)

Report
from International Organization for Migration
Published on 01 Jun 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (5.42 MB)

SUMMARY

From 24 to 27 May 2019 IOM, in close coordination with the Government of Mozambique agency Instituto Nacional de Gestão de Calamidades, conducted the fifth round of the multi-sectoral location assessments in 51 sites (43 resettlement sites and 8 accommodation centers) in Buzi, Cidade da Beira, Cidade da Tete, Dondo, Maganja da Costa, Mutarara, Namacurra, Nhamatanda, Nicoadala and Sussundenga districts.

The information included in this report was collected from 2019-05-24 to 2019-05-27.

To access information on IDP population in displacements sites as of today, kindly consult IOM Displacement Movement Tracking – Daily Update here

International Organization for Migration:
Copyright © IOM. All rights reserved.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Recommended reading - more ways to find related content, ‘most-read’ and ‘must read’ reports

The number of reports published on ReliefWeb recently passed another milestone: 750,000.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.