06 May 2019

Mozambique: Tropical Cyclone Idai - Revised Emergency Appeal n°2 MDRMZ014

Report
from International Federation of Red Cross And Red Crescent Societies
Published on 04 May 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (1.28 MB)

This revised Emergency Appeal seeks a total of 32 million Swiss francs to enable the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) to support the Mozambique Red Cross (CVM) to continue timely and effective delivery of humanitarian assistance to people affected by Tropical Cyclone Idai in Sofala Province and to expand the scope of the operation to the province of Cabo Delgado recently affected by Tropical Cyclone Kenneth. To date the Emergency Appeal coverage is at 66.8% with a funding gap of 11 million Swiss francs.
In Sofala, IFRC and CVM will continue focusing on life-saving and life-sustaining services through shelter (including household items (HHIs); health; Water, Sanitation and Hygiene Promotion (WASH); livelihoods and basic needs; Disaster Risk Reduction (DRR); Protection and Gender and Inclusion (PGI).

In Cabo Delgado, IFRC and CVM, in close coordination with the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) will provide immediate relief assistance, including essential household items to families who recently lost everything after Tropical Cyclone Kenneth. Across all these interventions, IFRC will work closely with CVM towards achieving cohesive National Society Capacity Strengthening. The timeframe for the implementation of the Emergency Appeal is 24 months. The planned response reflects the current situation and information available at th

