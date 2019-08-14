Mozambique: Tropical Cyclone Idai Intention Survey, Beira District (17 April 2019)
OVERVIEW
From 14 to 15 April 2019, IOM’s Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) teams conducted a rapid intention survey in 18 displacement sites located in Beira district, in coordination with the Mozambique’s National Institute for Disaster Management (INGC). A total of 543 head of households were interviewed during this exercise. The information provided in this report is based on population estimates calculated from this sample.*