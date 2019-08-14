Mozambique: Tropical Cyclone Idai Intention Survey, Beira and Nhamatanda Districts (6 May 2019)
OVERVIEW
On the 30th of April 2019, IOM’s Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) teams conducted a rapid intention survey in nine displacement sites located in Beira and Nhamatanda districts, in coordination with the Mozambique’s National Institute for Disaster Management (INGC). A total of 408 head of households were interviewed during this exercise. The information provided in this report is based on population estimates calculated from this sample.*