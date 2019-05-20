Mozambique: Tropical Cyclone Idai Baseline Assessment - Sofala Province (Data collection period: 02 to 13 May 2019)

OVERVIEW

On the night of 14 to 15 March 2019, Tropical Cyclone IDAI made landfall in central Mozambique. The cyclone brought torrential rains and winds affecting mostly the Provinces of Manica, Sofala and Zambézia, causing flash flooding and subsequent destruction.

From 2 to 13 May, in close coordination with Mozambique’s National Institute for Disaster Management (INGC), IOM DTM (Displacement Tracking Matrix) teams conducted baseline assessments at Locality level (Localidade), which corresponds to the lowest administrative level in the Country. The first round covered 4 districts in Sofala province, specifically Beira City, Buzi, Dondo and Nhamatanda. The DTM teams interviewed locality chiefs capturing population estimates and geographic distribution, population movements, shelter repairs and access to services in host communities.