Mozambique: Tropical Cyclone Idai and Kenneth - Revised Emergency Appeal MDRMZ014 Revision n° 3

This revised Emergency Appeal seeks a total of some 32 million Swiss francs to enable the International Federation of Red Cross (IFRC) to support the Mozambique Red Cross Society (CVM) to deliver assistance to and support recovery of 608,140 people (increased from 172,500) for 28 months (4 months extension, new end date July 2021), in the 6 provinces affected by Idai & Kenneth (Sofala, Manica, Tete, Zambezia, Nampula and Cabo Delgado) with a focus on the following areas of focus (AOF): Disaster Risk Reduction (DRR), Shelter, Livelihoods and Basic Needs, Health, Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH), Protection, Gender and Inclusion (PGI). The above areas will be supported and enhanced by the following strategies for implementation (SFI): Strengthen National Societies, Effective International Disaster Management, Influence others as leading strategic partners, and ensure a strong IFRC. Currently, the Emergency Appeal coverage is at 86% (including Emergency Response Unit (ERU) funding), with a funding gap of 4.4 million Swiss francs.

This third revision of the Emergency Appeal is requesting a 4-month timeframe extension (until July 2021) due to additional shocks that negatively impacted the populations and delayed the operation implementation including floods, a cholera outbreak and the subsequent movement restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The geographical scope of this operation has expanded to other impacted provinces and subsequently, the number of targeted people has increased significantly (by approximately 435,500 people).

This revision has no changes in the overall strategy, however, the revised document reflects how the response for Tropical cyclone Idai and Kenneth has supported and will continue to support communities coping with further shocks such as COVID-19 pandemic and the secondary impact on the economy. In addition, some sectoral approaches have been refined such as the Nature-based solutions and ecosystem-based DRR long term strategy and National Society Development.