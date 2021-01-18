Mozambique: Tropical Cyclone Idai and Floods - Multi-Sectoral Location Assessment - Round 18 (Data collection period 07 - 11 January 2021)

From 07 to 11 January 2021, in close coordination with Mozambique’s National Institute for Disaster Management and Risk Reduction(INGD), International Organization for Migration (IOM)’s Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) teams conducted multi-sectoral location assessments (MSLA) in resettlement sites hosting internally displaced persons (IDPs) in the four provinces affected by Cyclone Idai (March 2019) and floods (between December 2019 and February 2020).

The assessments were carried out in the immediate aftermath of Tropical Storm Chalane1 , which hit the central region of Mozambique on 30 December 2020. The most affected districts were Buzi, Dondo and Nhamatanda in Sofala province.

The results from the assessment show that there is no significant displacement into the resettlement sites, however, 4,938 families in the resettlement sites had their tents and shelters destroyed/partially destroyed as a result of Tropical Storm Chalane.