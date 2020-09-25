Mozambique: Tropical Cyclone Idai and Floods - Multi-Sectoral Location Assessment - Round 15 (Data collection period 25 August - 03 September 2020)

From 25 August to 3 September 2020, in close coordination with Mozambique’s National Institute for Disaster Management (INGC), IOM’s Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) teams conducted multi-sectoral location assessments (MSLA) in resettlement sites hosting internally displaced persons (IDPs) in the four provinces affected by Cyclone Idai (March 2019) and floods (between December 2019 and February 2020). The DTM teams interviewed key informants, capturing population estimates, mobility patterns, and multi-sectoral needs and vulnerabilities.