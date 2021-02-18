Mozambique
Mozambique - Tropical Cyclone GUAMBE (DG ECHO, GDACS, JTWC, INAM, NOAA-CPC, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 18 February 2021)
- New Tropical Cyclone (TC) GUAMBE is moving south over the Mozambique Channel, along the coast of Mozambique. On 17 February at 18.00 UTC, its centre was 240 km east of Inhassoro District (Inhambane Province, central Mozambique), with maximum sustained winds up to 83 km/h.
- GUAMBE is forecast to strengthen, as it moves south towards the central and southern coast of Mozambique, with maximum sustained winds up to 150 km/h.
- Central and southern Mozambique were affected by TC ELOISE on 23-24 January and compounded by recent flooding in Maputo and Gaza Provinces (southern Mozambique), affecting more than 11,410 people.
- A red warning for heavy rain, strong winds and thunderstorms has been issued for Sofala, Inhambane, Manica, and Zambezia Provinces.