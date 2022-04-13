Mozambique
Mozambique: Tropical Cyclone Gombe Flash Update No.9 (As of 13 April 2022)
HIGHLIGHTS
Final data on the impact indicate that the Tropical Cyclone Gombe affected at least 736,015 people (148,253 families), caused 63 deaths and injured 108 people, mostly impacting on Nampula and Zambezia provinces and, to a lesser extent, Sofala, Tete and Niassa provinces.
A total of 6,457 people remain displaced and are being hosted in five resettlement sites in Nampula and Niassa provinces.
Inter-agency assessments have been completed in Nampula and Zambezia provinces, and multisectoral response is now ongoing.
In line with the assessed humanitarian needs on the ground, humanitarian partners are finalising a Flash Appeal to mobilize urgent resources to respond to the emerging needs. Meanwhile, an allocation of US$ 4 million from the CERF Rapid Response Window has allowed humanitarians to kickstart the response.
