Mozambique: Tropical Cyclone Gombe Flash Update No.8 (As of 1 April 2022)

HIGHLIGHTS

Latest data on the impact indicate that Gombe affected at least 736,015 people (148,253 families), caused 63 deaths and injured 108 people, mostly impacting on Nampula and Zambezia provinces and, to a lesser extent, Sofala, Beira,

Tete and Niassa provinces.

The number of people affected, and the number of displaced people remains stable at 6,981 people.

Inter-agency assessments have been completed in Nampula province and are being finalised in Zambezia province.

In line with humanitarian needs on the ground, humanitarian partners in Mozambique are developing a Flash Appeal to mobilize urgent resources to respond to the unfolding needs.

SITUATION OVERVIEW

According to the latest data from the Institute for Disaster Management and Risk Reduction (INGD), to date, Gombe affected at least 736,015 people (148,253 families), caused 63 deaths, and injured 108 people. While the number of people affected has not increased since 25 March, the number of displaced people displaced hosted at accommodation centers remains stable at 6,981 people. These figures indicate that people continue to return to their homes to rebuild their lives. The number of accommodations centers established by the Government has decreased from 34 to four while five resettlement sites remain operational.

The figures on the impact of Tropical Cyclone Gombe on houses and public buildings have not changed since 29 March; a total of 141,854 houses have been partially damaged or totally destroyed along with 69 health centers, 1,458 classrooms (affecting 143,904 students), 2,764 electricity poles and 21 water systems. A total of 91,177 hectares of crops have been lost. Damage reported on the road infrastructure has significantly increased, INGD reports that a total of 1,243 km of roads have been severely damaged (up from1,008 km).

As rains, from weak to moderate, are forecasted to continue over Zambezia province until 10 April, there is a high likelihood of flooding in the low lying and riverine areas of the Licungo, Licuare, Namacura Ligonha and Meluli rivers.

Since the beginning of the rainy season, a total of 1,020,304 people (206,038 families) were impacted. Moreover, authorities reported a total of 359 people injured and 138 deaths. Moreover, a total of 183,312 houses have been partially damaged or totally destroyed along with 103 health centers, 3,843 classrooms (affecting 468,116 students), 2,981 electricity poles and 159 water systems. A total of 220,425 hectares of crops have been lost with grave concern for the food security outlook of the affected areas. A total of 6,297 km of roads have been severely damaged. Overall, the most impacted provinces have been Nampula, Zambezia, Maputo and Tete.

The teams in Sofala province report that while the local authorities will complete the stock-taking exercise of the impact of this rain season by next week, a total of 35,000 people is already estimated to have been affected. INGD has prioritized education, shelter and non-food items as the most important sectors in terms of needs, in the districts of Beira, Dondo, Moanza, Caia, and Marromeu.

Cluster Coordinators are currently conducting sectoral analyses for the preparation of a Flash Appeal to support life-saving and life-supporting response in the coming six months. While the estimates of overall needs and targets are being finalised, a number of priorities are being reported, including the need for temporary shelters and kits to help people rebuild their homes and their lives; potable water and medicines as well as sanitation and hygiene facilities to prevent water-borne