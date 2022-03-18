Mozambique: Tropical Cyclone Gombe Flash Update No.4 (As of 18 March 2022)

HIGHLIGHTS

• Severe Tropical Cyclone Gombe made landfall over the coastal area of central Nampula province in the early hours of 11 March, with winds up to 190km/h and rains up to 200mm/24h.

• Latest data on the impact indicate that Gombe affected at least 448,800 people (87,392 families) caused 53 deaths and injured 80 people.

• Some 20,957 people have been displaced and are currently hosted in 44 accommodation centers and one resettlement site.

• Gombe recently weakened to the stage of low-pressure system, yet serious concerns remain as it could strengthen again in the next days.

• Initial response activities are currently ongoing, and they will be expanded in the coming days.

SITUATION OVERVIEW

Tropical Cyclone Gombe made landfall on 11 March in Mossuril district, Nampula province. Gombe hit Mozambique as a Category 3 Cyclone with heavy rains (200mm/24h) and strong winds (150-185km/h). The Cyclone heavily affected the provinces of Nampula and Zambezia, and to a lesser extent Niassa, Cabo Delgado and Tete (INAM).

According to the latest data from the Institute for Disaster Management and Risk Reduction (INGD), as of today Gombe has affected a total of 448,800 people (87,392 families) caused 53 deaths and injured 80 people. Some 20,957 people have been displaced and are currently hosted in 44 accommodation centers and one resettlement site. A total of 46,265 houses have been completely destroyed, while 41 health centers, 1,458 classrooms (143,904 students affected), 2,741 electricity poles, and 934km of roads have been severely damaged. On 17 March, satellite imagery by UNOSAT detected surface waters in Maganja Da Costa, Namacurra and Nicoadala districts in Zambezia province, estimating that within an area of 6,970 km2 , approx. 442 km2 of lands appear to be flooded. Based on population data and the detected surface waters, about 36,500 people are potentially exposed or living close to flooded areas.

On 18 March, the National Institute of Meteorology of Mozambique (INAM) issued a warning for the provinces of Manica, Sofala, Tete and Zambezia on heavy rains over the coming 24hrs, as Gombe made again landfall hitting these provinces as a tropical depression.

Lack of electricity and communication is reported in several areas, besides serious physical access constraints (mostly in the coastal districts). Nampula’s most affected districts are reported to be Mongicual, Liupo, Angoche, Larde, Moma, Ilha de Mocambique, Mossuril, Monapo and Meconta. Zambezia’s most affected districts include Maganja da Costa, Nicoadala, Quelimane and Mocuba.

Multisectoral needs assessments have already been finalised in Mossuril, Monapo, Ilha de Mocambique, Meconta and Liupo districts in Nampula province. Four of the nine most affected districts in Nampula are currently inaccessible (Angoche, Mongicual, Moma, and Larde). However, teams are finding ways to access them, also through the use of drones. In-depth needs assessments will be initiated in Zambezia province in the coming days.