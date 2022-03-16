Mozambique: Tropical Cyclone Gombe Flash Update No.3 (As of 16 March 2022)

HIGHLIGHTS

Severe Tropical Cyclone Gombe made landfall over the coastal area of central Nampula province in the early hours of 11 March, with winds up to 190km/h and rains up to 200mm/24h.

According to preliminary information from national authorities, a total of 400,175 people has been affected, 82 people have been injured and another 20 have been killed in Nampula and Zambezia provinces.

These figures on the impact are expected to rise further as indepth multisectoral assessments continue to take place.

Cyclone Gombe follows Tropical Storm Ana which hit the country in January, and Tropical Depression Dumako which struck in February. Together, they affected more than 200,000 people in Nampula, Zambezia and Tete provinces.

Heavy rains are forecasted over the next two weeks in Zambezia, Sofala, Manica and Nampula provinces, with high probability of floods in Licungo and Zambezia river basins and in the southeast of Tete.

SITUATION OVERVIEW

Severe Tropical Cyclone (Category 3) Gombe made landfall in Mossuril district, Nampula province, on 11 March, following the passages of Tropical Storm Ana and Tropical Depression Dumako, which had hit Mozambique in January and February respectively, affecting together more than 200,000 people.

According to the National Institute for Meteorology (INAM), Gombe heavily affected the provinces of Nampula and Zambezia, and to a lesser extent Niassa, Cabo Delgado and Tete. With rains up to 200mm/24h and winds up to 190km/h, Gombe caused widespread floods, displacement, damages to public infrastructures and private houses, as well as interruption of basic services.

Figures on people affected and damage following the passage of Cyclone Gombe continue to rise. According to the latest information released by the National Institute for Disaster Management and Risk Reduction (INGD), to date Gombe has affected 400,175 people (77,279 families), caused 20 deaths, and injured 82 people. The cyclone has displaced at least 23,994 people. Gombe also completely destroyed 45,079 houses and severely damaged 41 health centers, 691 classrooms (affecting 75,607 students), 2,741 electricity poles, and 707km of roads.

These figures are preliminary and are likely to increase further as needs and damage assessments have not been completed, particularly in Zambezia province where INGD teams are continuing search and rescue operations, and initial assessments are currently being conducted with drones. However, preliminary data on the impact of Gombe in Zambezia indicate that 3,560 families (approx. 17,000 people) have been affected. A total of 3,197 houses have been partially or completed destroyed while 127 classrooms and seven electricity stations have been affected.

WFP reports that Corrane IDPs site in Nampula province is currently only accessible by motorcycle and on foot while Mongincual, Liupo, and Angoche districts remain inaccessible. UNHCR reports that in Nampula province the cyclone has damaged and washed away the homes and livelihoods of some 70,000 IDPs, over 9,000 refugees, and some 18,000 members of the neighbouring host communities.

District authorities in Ilha de Moçambique report that 7,000 people have been affected as Gombe impacted on more than 5,500 houses. There is significant damage to infrastructure, with 100 classrooms damaged and impacting 13,000 pupils, as well as flooding of 2,800 hectares of crops, affecting 23,000 farmers. According to preliminary information from local authorities, main humanitarian needs in Nampula province are currently reported in the Food Security & Livelihoods,

Shelter/NFIs, WASH, Education and Health sectors.