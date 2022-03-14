Mozambique: Tropical Cyclone Gombe Flash Update No.2 (As of 14 March 2022)

HIGHLIGHTS

• Severe Tropical Cyclone Gombe made landfall over the coastal area of central Nampula province in the early hours of 11 March, with winds up to 190km/h and rains up to 200mm/24h.

• According to preliminary information from national authorities, 100,441 people have been affected, 50 people have been injured and another 15 have been killed.

• These figures on the impact are expected to rise as in- depth multisectoral assessments are currently taking place.

• Cyclone Gombe follows Tropical Storm Ana which hit the country in January, and Tropical Depression Dumako which struck in February. Together, these previous storms have already affected more than 200,000 people in Nampula, Zambezia and Tete provinces.

SITUATION OVERVIEW

Severe Tropical Cyclone (Category 3) Gombe made landfall in Mossuril district, Nampula province on 11 March, following the passages of Tropical Storm Ana and Tropical Depression Dumako, which hit Mozambique in January and February respectively, affecting together more than 200,000 people.

According to the National Institute for Meteorology (INAM), the Cyclone heavily affected the provinces of Nampula and Zambezia, and to a lesser extent Niassa, Cabo Delgado, and Tete. With rains up to 200mm/24h and winds up to 190km/h, Gombe caused widespread floods, displacement, damages to public infrastructures and private houses. Interruption of basic services have also been reported in several districts.

To date, Gombe has affected 100,441 people (20,307 families) in both Nampula and Zambezia provinces, and caused 15 deaths and injured 50 people, according to preliminary data released by the Government. Moreover, the Cyclone has displaced 11,629 people, who are currently hosted in temporary accommodation centers. Gombe also completely destroyed 11,882 houses and severely damaged 16 health centers, 346 classrooms (affecting 14,775 students), 141 electricity poles, and 130km of roads. These figures are expected to rise as in-depth needs assessments are currently taking place.

Fallen trees and voltage poles have resulted in power cuts and lack of communication in several areas, besides serious physical access constraints (mostly in coastal districts), hindering humanitarian operations. In Nampula, five of the nine most heavily impacted districts (Liupo, Angoche, Mongicual, Moma, and Larde) remain currently inaccessible due to road damages.

Following the heavy rains brought by Gombe, the Mozambique Regional Administration of Waters (ARA) has warned that a significant rise in hydrometric levels is expected for the Licungo, Ligonha, Meluli, and Monapo hydrographic basins, resulting in a high likelihood of severe flooding (1 in 20 year). Further, the National Institute for Disaster Management and Risk Reduction (INGD), forecasted that the Cyclone could affect overall more than 584,000 people, 679 health centres, and 7,104 schools in the next days.

Since October 2021, this rainy/cyclonic season has already affected more than 271,900 people, injured 251 people, and killed 75 people across Mozambique. These figures are expected to grow considerably with the impact of Gombe.