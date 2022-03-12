Mozambique: Tropical Cyclone Gombe Flash Update No.1 (As of 12 March 2022)

HIGHLIGHTS

Severe tropical cyclone Gombe made landfall over the coastal area of central Nampula province in the early hours of 11 March, with maximum sustained winds up to 190km/h.

According to preliminary information from national authorities, a total of 18,345 people have been affected, 20 people have been injured and ten people killed in Nampula province..

These figures on the impact are expected to rise as widespread damage has occurred though in-depth assessments have not yet taken place.

Cyclone Gombe follows tropical storm Ana which hit the country in January, and tropical depression Dumako which struck in February. Together, these previous storms have already affected more than 200,000 people in Nampula, Zambezia and Tete provinces

SITUATION OVERVIEW

Three years after Cyclone Idai hit central Mozambique, severe tropical cyclone Gombe made landfall in Mossuril district, Nampula province, in the early hours of 11 March with maximum sustained winds up to 190km/h. Widespread floods, damages to public infrastructures and private homes as well as interruption of basic services are already being reported, as heavy rains and strong winds continue to hit the country. The Mozambique National Institute for Meteorology (INAM) has issued a red warning for heavy rains and strong winds for the provinces of Nampula (districts of Malerna, Lalaua, Ribaue, Mecuburi, Murrupula), Zambezia (all districts), Niassa (districts of Mecanhelas, Cuamba, Metarica, Nipepe, Mandimba, Maua and Ngauma), and Tete (districts of Mutarara, Doa, Moatize, Tsangano, Angonia, Chifude, Macanga, Chiuta and Cidade de Tete) over the period between 11 and 14 March.

The Mozambique Regional Administration of Waters (ARA) has warned that a significant rise in hydrometric levels is expected for the Licungo, Ligonha, Meluli and Monapo hydrographic basins, given the record of heavy rains of more than 100 mm in the last 24 hours. ARA is recommending the population takes precautionary measures to ensure the safety of riverside communities in the affected areas. Cyclone Gombe follows tropical storm ana which hit the country in January, and tropical depression Dumako which struck in February. Together, these previous shocks have already affected more than 200,000 people.

To date, the districts most affected by the cyclone are the following Monapo, Nacala-Porto, Mussuril, Moma, Meconta, Ilha de Moçambique, Mogincual, and Liupo, in Nampula province. The districts of Angoche, Larde, Moma, Memba, Murrupula have also been affected, although the magnitude of damage appears to be lower.

According to preliminary information provided by the National Institute for Disaster Management and Risk Reduction (INGD), the cyclone affected already 18,345 people, killed 20 people - of whom three are in critical condition and are already receiving medical assistance - and killed ten people (including a family of five people in Angoche district) due to collapsed houses in Nampula province. These figures are expected to rise as widespread damage has occurred, but in-depth needs assessments have not yet taken place.

With regards to infrastructure, so far 2,212 houses have been reportedly destroyed while 1,457 have been partially destroyed. The cyclone has damaged 47 classrooms in eight schools affecting the provision of education for 1,100 pupils. Eight health posts have also been affected by heavy rains and winds. Power outages and breakdown in communication have been reported as 37 energy stations have also been affected. The Mozambican state power company, Electricidade de Moçambique (EDM) said in a statement that 300,329 families in 20 districts of Nampula province are without electricity. Humanitarian partners report the loss of contact with Corane IDPs’ site, where 5,934 people displaced by the crisis in Cabo Delgado are hosted.

In Zambezia, the bridge connecting the administrative posts of Mulela and Nabur to the village of Pebane has collapsed due to heavy rains that fell overnight. As a result, more than 32,000 residents of Mulela and Nabur are now isolated. The disruption is likely to affect the provision of assistance in terms of health, education, water and other services to the population as well as the economy of the districts that are producers of cashew nuts, peanuts, fish and wood.

As of today, INGD has opened seven temporary accommodation centres (six in Monapo and one in Larde districts). The total amount of people hosted is yet to be estimated.