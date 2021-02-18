Mozambique: Tropical Cyclone Eloise - Situation Report 1st February 2021

Tropical Cyclone Eloise made landfall in Beira on 23rd January, with winds of 140 km/h and gusts up to 160 km/h. Sofala province, which was also the epicenter of the cyclone (in Buzi district) has been the hardest hit while parts of Zambezia, Manica, Gaza and Inhambane provinces also reported significant damages.

The CCCM cluster has been providing logistical and technical support to the INGD and monitoring the situation at the resettlement sites and temporary accommodation centres through its static and mobile teams. As of 1 st February, a total of 36 temporary accommodation centres remain active, out of which 32 are in Sofala Province and 4 are in Manica Province. In close coordination with the INGD and as the situation evolves, CCCM teams are regularly updating key information about the temporary accommodation centers.