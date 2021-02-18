Mozambique: Tropical Cyclone Eloise - Situation Report 16 February 2021

The CCCM cluster has been providing logistical and technical support to the INGD and monitoring the situation at the temporary accommodation centers through static and mobile teams, as well as supporting in the identification of solutions-orientated options for those displaced. As the deactivation process of accommodation centers took place under the leadership of the Government and with support from the inter-agency task teams on the ground, as of 15 February, a total of 7 accommodation centres remain active in Sofala Province. Another 4 centers remain active in Manica Province. In close coordination with the INGD and as the situation evolves, including due to movements of populations, CCCM teams are regularly maintaining and updating key information about the temporary sites and accommodation centers.