Mozambique: Tropical Cyclone Eloise - Multi-Sectoral Needs Assessment - Sofala Province, Data Collection Period: 4 - 6 March 2021

OVERVIEW

On the 23 January 2021, Tropical Cyclone ELOISE made landfall in central Mozambique, near Beira city. The cyclone brought heavy winds and rains, affecting the provinces of Manica, Sofala, and Zambezia (the same provinces affected by Tropical Cyclone Idai in 2019). It also caused widespread flooding and destruction of infrastructure.

From 4 — 6 March 2021, in close coordination with Mozambique’s National Institute for Disaster Management and Risk Reduction (INGD) and IOM DTM (Displacement Tracking Matrix), enumerator teams conducted a Multi-Sectoral Needs Assessment (MSNA) at the locality level. Training, data analysis and data processing were produced through DTM, supported by INGD. The assessment covered the most affected districts in Sofala province. DTM teams interviewed Key Informants (mainly from local authorities), capturing information on shelter repairs, access to services, and urgent needs.