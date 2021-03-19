Mozambique: Tropical Cyclone Eloise - Multi-Sectoral Needs Assessment - Manica Province, Data Collection Period: 16 - 20 February 2021

OVERVIEW

On 23 January 2021, Tropical Cyclone Eloise made landfall in central Mozambique, near Beira city. The cyclone brought heavy winds and rains, affecting the provinces of Manica, Sofala, and Zambezia (the same provinces affected by Tropical Cyclone Idai in 2019). It also caused widespread flooding and destruction of infrastructure.

From 16 to 20 February 2021, in close coordination with Mozambique’s National Institute for Disaster Management and Risk Reduction (INGD), IOM DTM (Displacement Tracking Matrix), Save the Children, and World Food Programme (WFP), enumerator teams conducted a Multi-Sectoral Needs Assessment (MSNA) at the locality level. Training, data analysis and data processing were produced through DTM, in support to INGD. The assessment covered the three most affected districts in Manica province. The DTM teams interviewed Key Informants (mainly local authorities), capturing demographic and vulnerabilities estimates, information on shelter repairs, access to services, and urgent needs.