Mozambique: Tropical Cyclone Eloise - Multi-Sectoral Location Assessment, Accommodation centres - Tropical Cyclone Eloise Aftermath (Data collection period: 28 January - 05 February 2021)

From 28 January to 05 February 2021, in close coordination with Mozambique’s National Institute for Disaster Management and Risk Reduction (INGD), International Organization for Migration (IOM)’s Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) teams conducted multi-sectoral location assessments (MSLA) in accommodation centres hosting internally displaced persons (IDPs) in Manica and Sofala provinces. Multisector assessments were carried in accommodation centers opened after Eloise Cyclone. Population data currently on site is as of the 5th of February.

The assessments were carried out in the immediate aftermath of Tropical Cyclone Eloise, which hit the central region of Mozambique on 23 January 2021. The most affected districts were Buzi, Dondo Nhamatanda, and Chibabava in Sofala province.