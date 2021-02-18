Mozambique: Tropical Cyclone Eloise - Intention Survey, John Segredo Accommodation Centre (Nhamatanda District)

On 13 February 2021, in close coordination with the Mozambique’s National Institute for Disaster Management and Risk Reduction (INGD), International Organization for Migration (IOM) DTM, and the CCCM Cluster together with the Local HCT and the district authority conducted an intention survey, at household level, in accommodation centres located in Beira district of Sofala province. A total of 81 heads of households (accounting for 400 family members) were interviewed during this exercise to understand their intentions and concerns.